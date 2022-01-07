Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 325 ($4.38) to GBX 300 ($4.04) in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on J. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.64) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 250 ($3.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.85) to GBX 330 ($4.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 299.17 ($4.03).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

