Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,859,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after buying an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 153,316 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

BIF stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.