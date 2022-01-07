Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $188,000 Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

