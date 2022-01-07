Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $178,000 in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARDC. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 37.9% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at $496,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $16.37 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $16.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

