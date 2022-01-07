Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:BHR opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.85. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.