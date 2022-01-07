Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,595 Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 18.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 87,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 100.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 81,302 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 365,003 shares during the period.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 10,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NCZ opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

