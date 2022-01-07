Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 83,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,488,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.55 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81.

