Jarvis+ Trading Down 18.4% This Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $587,771.64 and $277,776.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00062733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

