JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 4.4%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.22 and last traded at $65.34. 107,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,030,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.33.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its position in JD.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

