Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $90.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.