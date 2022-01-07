Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,522 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

