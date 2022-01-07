Jefferies Financial Group Lowers West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) to Hold

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

Shares of West Japan Railway stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. 11,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.