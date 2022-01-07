Jefferies Financial Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $650.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $615.00 to $650.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $580.82.

NYSE PANW opened at $532.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of -101.12 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

