Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.93 ($93.11).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €65.81 ($74.78) on Tuesday. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($82.82). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.