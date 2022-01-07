Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

MDLZ stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 46.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.