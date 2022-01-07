JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Lowered to Sell at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.88.

JBLU opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

