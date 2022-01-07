JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,690 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,171.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.77 and a 200-day moving average of $191.07. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

