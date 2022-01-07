JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

