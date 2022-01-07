JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 367,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.