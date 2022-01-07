JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 394 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $273,217,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after buying an additional 1,249,475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,376,000 after buying an additional 808,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after buying an additional 700,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after buying an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

