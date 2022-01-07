JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 95,688 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 319.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,688 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,602,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,005,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,491,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 184,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.87 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59.

