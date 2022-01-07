JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.43 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

