JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 907 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $2,422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 30,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.63.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $405.76 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $423.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

