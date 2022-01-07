JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2,070.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,894 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $3,203,000.

IVW opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

