JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 736 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $15,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 175,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $67.63 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $68.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64.

