JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $56,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $258,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

JKS stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $76.53.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

