Jodi J. Benson Sells 9,127 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $68.57. 4,973,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,975. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

