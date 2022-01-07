John F. Mccool Sells 1,328 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $191,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ANET opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

