John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Trading Down 10%

Shares of John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) dropped 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

About John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF)

John Menzies Plc engages in the provision of logistics and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Aviation, and Corporate. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution along with marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment includes cargo and passenger ground handling services.

