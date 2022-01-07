Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2,500.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JMPLY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,370.99.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

