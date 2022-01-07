JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €102.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €102.00 ($115.91) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.40 ($117.50).

ETR:KBX opened at €87.78 ($99.75) on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($133.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €95.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.41.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

