JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €47.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Alstom in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.69 ($49.64).

Shares of ALO opened at €32.53 ($36.97) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.10. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

