JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to CHF 10.60

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS stock remained flat at $$10.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,721,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,152. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.