JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Target Price to $11.00

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TIG. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.38. Trean Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie A. Baron bought 9,400 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $84,694.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

