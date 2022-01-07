JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 112.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,048. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.43. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $369.65 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

