JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Makes New Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 3.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 9.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. 47,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,493. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

