JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases Shares of 500 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Webster Financial by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

WBS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.76. 2,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,103. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

