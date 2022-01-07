JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes $69,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 36,213 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE WAL traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,011. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.