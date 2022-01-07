JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 69.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 32.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 38.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

MSGE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. 859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

