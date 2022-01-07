Judges Scientific’s (JDG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 8,405 ($113.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,046.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,197.68. The firm has a market cap of £531.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 5,700 ($76.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,800 ($118.58).

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

