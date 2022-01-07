Judges Scientific’s (JDG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 8,405 ($113.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,046.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,197.68. The firm has a market cap of £531.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 5,700 ($76.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,800 ($118.58).
Judges Scientific Company Profile
