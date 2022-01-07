Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Eat Takeaway.com provides an online food delivery marketplace. It is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company operates principally in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Just Eat Takeaway.com is headquartered in Amsterdam. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,136.17.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after buying an additional 3,319,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth about $67,747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after buying an additional 702,485 shares in the last quarter.

