JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter.

TSM opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.71. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

