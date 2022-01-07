JustInvest LLC Buys 7,050 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.34 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a market capitalization of $230.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

