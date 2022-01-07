Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KAJMY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.63. 1,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Kajima has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $15.17.

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

