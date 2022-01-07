Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 4,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Kaya Company Profile (OTC:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

