Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,006 shares during the period. ThredUp accounts for about 1.7% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned 0.25% of ThredUp worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TDUP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,869. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. Research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,661,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,892,748.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

