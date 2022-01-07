Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Buys Shares of 450,000 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,569,000. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 5.3% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $2,815,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 101.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

