Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 67.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 53.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 457,783 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

NYSE K opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

