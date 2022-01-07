Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) PT Raised to GBX 660

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.82) to GBX 660 ($8.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.95% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 475 ($6.40) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 431.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 430.88. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 349.30 ($4.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.64). The company has a market capitalization of £450.88 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.