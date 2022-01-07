Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) PT Raised to GBX 660

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.82) to GBX 660 ($8.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.95% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 475 ($6.40) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 431.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 430.88. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 349.30 ($4.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.64). The company has a market capitalization of £450.88 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

