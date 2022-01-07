Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 11,845 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $264,025.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $294,552.72.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 167,657 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $4,115,979.35.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $39,088,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $63,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $969,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $29,707,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. raised their price target on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

